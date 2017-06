Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORTY FORT -- A place for the birds to call home... made by fathers along with sons and daughters in Luzerne County.

Kids came out to Edward's Garden Center in Forty Fort to make something special for their dads this Father's Day.

Children painted their hearts out creating some really beautiful bird houses.

The painting session gave the kids a chance to give their dads a one-of-a-kind work of art.