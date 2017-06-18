Body of Missing Biker Found in Northampton County

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A body found in Northampton County has been identified as a missing dirt bike rider from the Poconos.

Officials shut down part of Route 611 near Delaware Water Gap on Saturday night.

The Northampton County coroner confirmed on Saturday that the body of Kevin Woolf, 32, of Reeders, was found in a heavily wooded area, The Morning Call reports.

Woolf had been missing since Tuesday. He was believed to be riding his dirt bike in the Poconos and had gotten lost.

Crews spent the day Thursday searching for Woolf.

The cause of Woolf’s death remains under investigation.

