Annual Festival Draws Father’s Day Crowd in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA -- The sun was shining down on Schuylkill County Sunday for a popular seasonal event.

Folks gathered in downtown Tamaqua for the 27th Annual Summerfest.

Fathers, families, and friends took advantage of the outdoor event which celebrates all things summer.

This year's Summerfest included many local vendors, train rides, a street fair for some added fun, and even a rubber duck race held on the river.

The annual event is put on by the Tamaqua Historical Society and gives people from the area a chance to stretch their legs and take advantage of what the area has to offer.

"A lot of fun for both of my kids, and just enjoying bumping into friends and family and looking around at all the fun stuff," Jazelle Levan, Tamaqua, said.