Annual Festival Draws Father’s Day Crowd in Schuylkill County

Posted 11:38 pm, June 18, 2017, by

TAMAQUA -- The sun was shining down on Schuylkill County Sunday for a popular seasonal event.

Folks gathered in downtown Tamaqua for the 27th Annual Summerfest.

Fathers, families, and friends took advantage of the outdoor event which celebrates all things summer.

This year's Summerfest included many local vendors, train rides, a street fair for some added fun, and even a rubber duck race held on the river.

The annual event is put on by the Tamaqua Historical Society and gives people from the area a chance to stretch their legs and take advantage of what the area has to offer.

"A lot of fun for both of my kids, and just enjoying bumping into friends and family and looking around at all the fun stuff," Jazelle Levan, Tamaqua, said.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s