Annual Car Show Has Become Father’s Day Tradition in Scranton

Posted 10:50 pm, June 18, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- The 23rd Annual Father's Day Car Show was held at Nay Aug Park in Scranton Sunday afternoon.

Folks showed off their vehicles from all different eras, while others took advantage of food and prizes.

Sunday's event was put on by the Villa Capri Cruisers Car Club and has become a Father's Day staple for some.

"It's been a Father's Day tradition to come out to the show, look around, see all the nice cars and stuff... just hang out, and it's a good time," Arthur Philipp, Jr. said.

All money raised at today's event will go towards charities that help children.

