Shooting Victim Taken to Hospital in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE -- Police have not said whether two shootings in Wilkes-Barre are connected.

Officers shut down a section of Blackman Street on Saturday after witnesses say a shooting victim went to a barber shop for help around 7:30 p.m.

That victim was taken to the hospital. There's no word on his name or condition.

Police have not made any arrests.

State police were called in to help with the investigation.

Earlier in the day, police responded to East South Street after neighbors reported seeing people in two vehicles shooting at each other.

Both incidents are under investigation.