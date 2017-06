Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOXEN -- The annual Rattlesnake Roundup got underway in Noxen Saturday afternoon.

In addition to the slithering snakes, the event also featured games, rides, and food.

People come from all around to round up those reptiles and enjoy the afternoon in this part of Wyoming County.

The snakes are on display from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.