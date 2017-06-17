Roots and Rhythm Draws Music Fans to Honesdale for 12th Year

HONESDALE -- A celebration of blues music is drawing hundreds to Wayne County this weekend.

The 12th annual Roots and Rhythm Music and Arts Festival got underway in downtown Honesdale on Saturday.

The free event held in Honesdale's Central Park is a summertime staple in Wayne County.

"To have this many people come out today was really phenomenal. With the pouring rain in the morning, anybody we asked for anything, they said yes, every business, every volunteer, really turned out to be phenomenal," said Brian Fult, festival organizer.

The festival is all volunteer based. WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor.

