One Man Shot in Reported Shootout in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- What neighbors call a rolling shootout in the middle of the afternoon left one man in the hospital in Wilkes-Barre.

Officers closed a portion of East South Street and set down evidence markers.

Neighbors say they saw two cars speed through the area shooting at each other around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police say one man was shot in the arm.

Investigators say an officer was nearby, saw what happened, and started chasing those cars.

A short time later, neighbors say one of the cars involved in the shootout, a red sedan, broke down, and the driver called for help.

"There was another vehicle that came here to the stop sign and said, 'What are you doing? What are you doing? I am out of here,' because the gentleman in the red car couldn't get it started," said Shelley Senghaas of Wilkes Barre.

Police towed away that red car.

Neighbors were pretty rattled, saying while violence has been an ongoing problem, to have this happen right in the middle of the day when people are outside is especially alarming.