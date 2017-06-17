One in Custody After Shooting in Hazleton

HAZLETON — One man is in the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting in Hazleton.

Police said a man showed up at the hospital around 2 p.m. Saturday after he had been shot in the neck. He and two other men had been shot at along East Diamond Avenue.

Investigators identified the alleged shooter as Cristian Carrion-Ruiz, 22, of Hazleton.

Police surrounded his home on East Diamond Avenue and took him into custody shortly after 8 p.m.

He is locked up in Luzerne County awaiting arraignment.