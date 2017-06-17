× I-81 North Set to Close Overnight in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — Part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County is set to close overnight as crews continue working on a bridge replacement project.

PennDOT plans to close both northbound lanes on the interstate at the Clarks Summit exit (194) starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The closure is required so crews can set beams for the new bridge on Edella Road that passes over in the interstate.

Drivers will be detoured at exit 194 to Route 11/Business Route 6 (Northern Boulevard), onto Route 407 (South Abington Road), to Route 632 (Carbondale Road). They can then re-enter I-81 north at exit 197. Trucks will have to stay on Route 407 to Route 438.

The northbound lanes of I-81 are scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday.