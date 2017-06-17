Hoagie Shop Closes After 115 Years in Business in Lackawanna County

Posted 10:56 pm, June 17, 2017, by

MOOSIC -- A beloved hoagie shop in Lackawanna County closed its doors for good Saturday, after 115 years in business.

Berlew's Hoagies on Main Street in Moosic was so busy on its final day of business that the shop ran out of buns by 1:30 p.m.

Customers say Berlew's is a fixture of the community and will be missed.

"They have the best tuna ever. I don't know where I'm going after here," said Terri McGinty of Taylor.

The owners of Berlew's said it was a tough decision to close the shop and told Newswatch 16, "it was time."

