Grand Opening for New Dog Park in Archbald

Posted 7:11 pm, June 17, 2017, by

ARCHBALD -- There's a new dog park in Lackawanna County.

The Jason Corazzi Memorial Dog Park had its grand opening Saturday afternoon in Archbald. The park, which was created in memory of late dog lover Jason Corazzi, aims to give pets and their owners a safe and fun place to play.

Corazzi was killed in a motorcycle crash in 2006.

"My heart is filled with love and joy and gratitude. I can't express that enough. People are good. They're very good," said Trina Monarchi, Jason's mom.

Construction on the park started in 2014.

His family hopes the park will honor Jason's passion for animals.

