Farmers Market Comes to Lehighton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGHTON -- Farmers were showing off all their hard work at a farmers market in Carbon County.

Many vendors were selling locally grown fruits and vegetables Saturday morning.

There were also many small businesses there as part of the Lehighton Downtown Initiative.

Farmers told Newswatch 16 they used greenhouses to help their plants grow.

"I was starting stuff beginning of February to plant in the ground for March, so that gave us a big jump on things," said PJ Salerno, Foothill Farm.

The farmers market will be held from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 7.