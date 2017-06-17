Dallas beat South Park 5-0 in the Class AAAA state championship game to claim the school's first state title.
Dallas Mountaineers Reflect on State Title
-
Dallas baseball ready for States
-
Dallas Survives Valley View Rally to Win District 2 4A Baseball Title
-
Live Blog: Dallas Defeats South Park in State 4A Baseball Championship
-
Dallas wins State Baseball Championship
-
Dallas baseball preps
-
-
Holy Redeemer ready for State Championships
-
Dallas vs East Pennsboro baseball
-
Live Blog: Holy Redeemer Runner Up in State AAA Baseball Championship
-
Holy Redeemer vs Central baseball
-
Tunkhannock vs Dallas baseball
-
-
Pottsville Baseball Beats NW Lehigh to Advance to DXI 4A Title
-
Scranton Baseball Tops West Scranton 1-0 to Reach Title Game
-
Holy Redeemer Baseball Uses Late Rally to Take Title Over Lakeland