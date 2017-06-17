Cabaret to Close in Kingston; No Longer a Strip Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- A strip club prosecutors call a nuisance is being stripped down and could be turned into a sports bar.

The Luzerne County District Attorney's Office has reached a deal with the owner of Cabaret for some big changes.

As part of the agreement with prosecutors, the business is expected to stay closed for six months, when the son of the current owner is expected to take control. The new owner is expected to renovate the space and transform the building into tentatively a sports bar.

"The Kingston Police Department literally had hundreds of calls where they responded over the years," said Deputy District Attorney Chester Dudick Jr. "I'm not talking that far back, going back to just 2014 or 2015, hundreds of calls. They were there constantly."

For people in the community, the idea of the building possibly becoming a sports bar is an idea they can get behind.

"It would be a lot better," said Wade Justin Thomas, who lives right down the street. "[Kingston] is a family place, not somewhere where husbands can go to blow their money."

"I think it would be really great," said Mary Rose Rickenbach, who works across the street at Simon and Co. Jewelers. "I think the community could really use it. We don't have anything like that in this area. When you go to college towns, you have lots of sports bars, like when I think of Penn State or Boston. I think it would be a really good addition to the community."

As part of the deal with prosecutors, Cabaret is expected to officially close on Monday and stay closed for six months, before it can open again as a new kind of business.

Newswatch 16 did speak with the original owner of Cabaret, Jules Greenberg, he declined to comment for this story.