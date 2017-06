× Wreck on Turnpike Ramp Slows Traffic

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — A rig wreck slowed traffic for a time Friday morning in Luzerne County.

This tractor-trailer overturned on the exit ramp from the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Pittston, dumping its load of spools.

No one was hurt.

It took crews a while to clean up the mess and reopen the ramp.