THROOP -- A worker was hurt after falling about 15 feet inside at warehouse in Lackawanna County.

Emergency crews were called to Nivert Metal Supply in Throop around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The police chief says the worker was on a scissor lift that tipped causing him to fall and land on a rack about 15 feet high.

Rescuers had to use a ladder to get him down.

The chief expects him to be okay after the workplace accident here in Lackawanna County.