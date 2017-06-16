× Public Pools in the Poconos Opening This Weekend

EAST STROUDSBURG — Under a light drizzle, workers at Dansbury Park Pool in East Stroudsburg are getting ready for opening day.

After some minor setbacks with water lines, the pool will open on time, a relief to people who plan to use it this summer.

“I am happy. I am ecstatic. I was actually waiting for it to open on Memorial Day and I was upset that it didn’t. My kids and my nieces and nephews, we are all ready,” said Sharon Wilson, East Stroudsburg.

This Father’s Day weekend, both the Dansbury Park Pool and the Stroudsburg Pool will be open to the public.

Stroud Region Open Space and Recreation officials say many people are looking forward to jumping in.

“Everyone has been working every day to get the pool up and running. It’s all nice and full, beautiful temperature and water clarity. It all looks very good. We are excited and looking forward to summer,” said Sharon Acevedo, SROSRC Director.

People we spoke to are very happy that the pools will be opening this weekend. What they are not happy about is the chance for rain. But some say they will come out anyway.

“We are still going to go out and enjoy it. At the most, I am figuring that we might have to sit out of the pool maybe an hour, hour and a half until it blows over other than that we are going to be able to get right back in,” said Wilson.

Pool memberships for both locations are still available.

