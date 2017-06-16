Pine Grove Area played South Park for Class 'AAA' softball State Championship. After a three hour rain delay, South Park prevailed 4-2.
Pine Grove Area softball vs South Park
-
Live Blog: Pine Grove vs. South Park in State 3A Softball Championship
-
Pine Grove Area softball
-
Mid Valley vs Pine Grove Area softball
-
Mifflinburg vs Pine Grove Area softball
-
Pine Grove Area vs Dock Mennonite
-
-
Mid Valley vs Brandywine Heights softball
-
Pine Grove Softball Rolls Marian Catholic to Reach Schuylkill League Finals
-
Tamaqua Knocks Out Minersville in Schuylkill Softball Semifinals
-
Pine Grove Softball Return to Schuylkill League Title Game
-
Driver Dies after Crash on I-81 in Schuylkill County
-
-
Live Blog: Hazleton Area Defeated By Hempfield in State 6A Softball Championship
-
UPDATE: Minersville Takes State Championship Softball Title
-
Live Blog: UPDATE — Tunkhannock Defeated in State 4A Softball Championship