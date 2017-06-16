One of Three Accused in Casino Theft Scheme Sentenced

Posted 8:55 pm, June 16, 2017, by , Updated at 08:54PM, June 16, 2017

LUZERNE COUNTY -- One of the three people accused in a half million dollar scheme to rip off Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino near Wilkes-Barre was sentenced Friday.

Robert Pellegrini of Mountain Top must spend 32 months in federal prison. Pellegrini, as well as Mark Hetzel of Dallas, pleaded guilty to being involved in a scheme to duplicate players cards and cash to money from free slot play at the casino in Luzerne County.

A cocktail waitress also pleaded guilty to her part last year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s