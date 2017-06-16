One of Three Accused in Casino Theft Scheme Sentenced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY -- One of the three people accused in a half million dollar scheme to rip off Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino near Wilkes-Barre was sentenced Friday.

Robert Pellegrini of Mountain Top must spend 32 months in federal prison. Pellegrini, as well as Mark Hetzel of Dallas, pleaded guilty to being involved in a scheme to duplicate players cards and cash to money from free slot play at the casino in Luzerne County.

A cocktail waitress also pleaded guilty to her part last year.