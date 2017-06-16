Mom Faces Child Endangerment Charges After Allegedly Leaving Kids in Car While She Drank

KINGSTON -- A mother in one part of Luzerne County is facing child endangerment charges after she allegedly left her two children in a vehicle unattended while she drank inside a strip club.
Police say Nzinga Callendar, 29, of Bear Creek Township was arrested Friday after police in Kingston responded to a call at the Cabaret Strip Club on Market Street, where two young children were crying after reportedly being left unattended in a car for at least two hours.
Police found Callendar inside the bar, drinking alcohol.
Her bail was set at $20,000, and she is still currently locked up in Luzerne County.
41.258857 -75.894064
El Ma
Please. Some people have no business exercising the “right” to reproduce. There are people out there that should never, ever, EVER bring an innocent soul into this world because they aren’t prepared, spiritually, mentally, financially, ethically, or morally.
Certainly, there’s no such thing as a “perfect parent,” but leaving one’s children inside a vehicle where they could have been abducted by anyone………to go inside of a strip joint and drink? REALLY!?!?!?!
“Nzinga” = bazinga You won the Lockup Sweepstakes where you will spend a fabulous span of time in one of Pennsylvania’s Corrections Resort Motels. Lodging and meals are free of charge. Enjoy!