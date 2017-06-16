Mom Faces Child Endangerment Charges After Allegedly Leaving Kids in Car While She Drank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- A mother in one part of Luzerne County is facing child endangerment charges after she allegedly left her two children in a vehicle unattended while she drank inside a strip club.

Police say Nzinga Callendar, 29, of Bear Creek Township was arrested Friday after police in Kingston responded to a call at the Cabaret Strip Club on Market Street, where two young children were crying after reportedly being left unattended in a car for at least two hours.

Police found Callendar inside the bar, drinking alcohol.

Her bail was set at $20,000, and she is still currently locked up in Luzerne County.