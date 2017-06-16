× Millville Man Headed to the Big Leagues

MILLVILLE — People in Columbia County may soon be cheering for the Cincinnati Reds after a man from Millville signed to play for the major league team.

Jared Soloman of Millville enjoyed a relaxing morning with his family as he thought about the past 48 hours.

Soloman found out he was signed by the Cincinnati Reds.

Soloman was picked in the 11th round of this year’s major league draft. He is a 20-year-old sophomore at Lackawanna College and graduated from Millville Area High School.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was young. You watch TV, these major leaguers go out there and I want to be like that,” Soloman said.

He started playing on area fields when he was only 6 years old. Some of the kids who play there now tell Newswatch 16 they really look up to Jared.

“I think it’s really cool to have someone who lives around here to go to a league,” said Ayla Boyunegmez.

“He’s probably excited to play for a team since he was practicing so hard,” said Gavin Sheetes.

Jared’s parents Patty and Kevin have watched him play baseball from the beginning.

“The excitement is off the chart, obviously, to see your child go this far,” said Patty Soloman.

Kevin Soloman was a Pittsburgh Pirates fan but now he will root for the Reds, of course.

“It’s a lot of hard work on his part. He has to want it and he has to go get it.”

Jared was home for one day and went to Arizona to start his professional baseball career in the minor leagues.