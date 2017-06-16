Free Bus Rides in Lackawanna County for ‘Dump the Pump’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- People were able to ride public transportation for free on Thursday in Lackawanna County.

This is the ninth year COLTS participated in the "Dump the Pump" campaign.

Officials say the idea is for people to give public transportation a try.

We spoke to a man who took advantage of the free ride.

"I got a lot of running around to do, a lot of doctor's appointments, a lot of doctor's appointments, so it's nice to ride it for nothing! Save the money, you got to save the money today [Thursday]," said Steve Flatt of Dickson City.

There were freebies at the intermodal center in Scranton during the day of free rides on the COLTS system here in Lackawanna County.