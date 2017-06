Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP -- A car crashed into a pond with a woman inside in Bradford County.

Investigators say the driver ended up in that pond on Tree Farm Road near Wyalusing just after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

That woman was able to get herself out of the car, but a dive team was brought in to make sure no one else was inside.

Authorities haven't said exactly what led to the crash, but that driver is getting a ticket here in Bradford County.