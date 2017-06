Coroner: Man killed when he wrecked this pickup truck on Tisdel Rd. near Lake Ariel this AM. ID pending family notification. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/lzp82ihBAP — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) June 16, 2017

LAKE TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after a crash Friday morning in Wayne County.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Tisdel Road near Lake Ariel.

Police say the pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a tree.

Police have not released the name of the victim.