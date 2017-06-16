Cubs Manager Joe Maddon Returns to Hazleton to Dedicate Playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon was back in his hometown Thursday.

Maddon made the trip to Hazleton for the official opening of a new playground on East 4th Street.

The Hazleton Integration Project was able to create this new area for kids thanks to donations from Hazleton Creek Properties and Maddon.

The Cub's manager hopes the playground will get children away from their computer screens and back to playing together.

He said, "Let's just get back to basics realize the heartbeat and get kids playing again. And if we let kids interact, I promise you, 10 or 15 years from now when they grow up, everything is going to be fine."

The new playground is Hazleton is complete other than rubber turf.

That will be put in place next week.