Carbondale Area Grad Class is Seeing Double

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE -- Seeing double? Try five times that!

The Carbondale Area High School Class of 2017 celebrated graduation day on Friday evening, and among them -- 5 sets of twins!

Ten of the newly minted graduates were able to share a special bond on their big day -- alongside someone who has been with them since birth.

"We're very close," said Genna and Zachary McDonough. "We do a lot together. We're each other's best friends. We're buddies."

While many, like the McDonoughs, will reportedly miss one another, others are ready for a break after nearly two decades.

When asked if they'll miss one another, the Cotton siblings were frank.

"Probably not," Kati and Kenny Cotton laughed. "Not for a while, we've been together 18 years. That's enough."

Some of those twins are even headed off to the same college. School district officials say they have had quite a few sets of twins in the district over the years.