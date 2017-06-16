× Building Better Readers

A library in Wyoming County might look more like a construction zone this weekend! Kids will have a chance to explore construction equipment, learn about different pieces of that gear, and take part in hands on activities that all help connect children to literature.

The event surrounds the Tunkhannock Public Library’s “Free Family Fun Day.” Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scoped out what to expect on Friday.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Free Family Fun Day

WHERE: Tunkhannock Public Library, 220 West Tioga Street

WHEN: Saturday, June 17.

TIME: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Click Here For A List Of Activities

Head here to be connected to the library’s event page on Facebook.