From two feet to two wheels, an event featuring a few of our area’s most popular outdoor activities is about to launch in Luzerne County.

The 14th annual Wilkes-Barre Duathlon takes place this Father’s Day weekend.

The race features a 3.1-mile run, a 16-mile bike, and a 3.1-mile run through the City of Wilkes-Barre and Hanover Township.

The duathlon can be done as an individual or team.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event on Thursday.

The duathlon raises funds for the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA’s Aquatic Program.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Wilkes-Barre Duathlon

WHEN: Sunday, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Event Starts & Finishes on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

COST: Around $69.00 and up depending on how you plan to compete in the race.

HOW TO SIGN UP: You can pre-register online here starting at noon on Friday through Saturday at 6 p.m. You can also register in person Saturday, June 17, on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. You cannot register the day of the race.



If you have questions surrounding the event, contact race director Rob Gould at 570-599-7933 or email him at Rob@secondwindtiming.com.