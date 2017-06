ARCHBALD — A woman is accused of running prostitutes out of a business in Lackawanna County.

Juanita Frey, 64, of Swoyersville is charged with prostitution and other counts.

Archbald police say they received complaints about possible illegal activity at the Total Indulgence III spa on the Scranton-Carbondale Highway in Eynon.

An undercover investigation led to the arrest.