× Power To Save Special, June 2017

Power To Save Special

June 15, 2017

7:30pm – 8:00pm

WNEP-TV’s Don Jacobs and Jackie Lewandoski host this quarter’s Power To Save Special. An area man helps to rehab exotic animals, a golf course is reverted back to natural habitat, a decade of natural gas production yields huge payouts, and a preview of Riverfest 2017.

T&D’S CATS OF THE WORLD – Jackie Lewandoski

Some people tend to take on more than they can handle. And, when it comes to exotic animals, there’s a man in our area who steps in to help. He has rehabilitated or rescued many beautiful animals. See how it all got started at T&D’s Cats of the World!

CHERRY VALLEY WILDLIFE RESERVE IS GROWING – Don Jacobs

The golf course here is looking a bit under cared for, and that’s just how they like it. New land management of the site is allowing people to build multiple habitats from scratch. The old cart trail serves as a nice walking trail for visitors to see the reclamation and redevelopment of natural lands. Click Here for all the exciting updates!

CABOT CELEBRATES 10 YEARS IN SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY – Jackie Lewandoski

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation met with the first farmer in Susquehanna County 10 years ago. Since then, they have become major community members in the county. See how landowners have reached a remarkable milestone, and how the natural gas industry has impacted lives and businesses in the northern tier.

RIVERFEST 2017 – Don Jacobs

The Riverfront Parks Committee presents Riverfest 2017 on the Susquehanna River on June 23 & 24. There are multiple adventures down the River, along with activities, presentations and opportunities. Check out the website for all the information and make a trip to Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre for all the fun!