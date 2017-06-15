Police Trying to Indentify Man Found in Lycoming County

WATSON TOWNSHIP — A man found in Lycoming County says he doesn’t know who he is and now police are asking for help identifying him.

Police say the man is in his late 50s or early 60s. Police say he woke up on the back deck of a home by the Rails to Trails White Tail Recreation parking area in Watson Township, near Jersey Shore.

Police say the man was picked up by a vehicle traveling along Route 44 and dropped at a Unimart in Jersey Shore.

Police were called to the Unimart around 8 a.m. Thursday.

The only thing the man has is a key to a Ford vehicle.

If you know the man, you’re asked to call 911.