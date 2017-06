Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- A crash tied up traffic Wednesday in Luzerne County.

Authorities say a pickup rear-ended a construction vehicle on Interstate 81 south near the Pittston exit just after 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The other driver wasn't hurt.

The crash happened right after the road splits.

The right lane was closed while crews cleaned up the crash in Luzerne County.