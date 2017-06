× Passion Lounge Gutted by Fire in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — A fire gutted a nightclub in Wilkes-Barre Thursday morning.

No one was inside when the fire got started at the Passion Lounge just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

That club on Scott Street was open Wednesday night.

Passion Lounge was in the news last week after someone was shot in the parking lot.

A state police fire marshal is on his way to look into what sparked Thursday morning’s fire at Passion Lounge in Wilkes-Barre.