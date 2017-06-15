Minivans Recalled Because Airbags Can Deploy Inadvertently

Posted 8:24 am, June 15, 2017, by , Updated at 08:23AM, June 15, 2017

NEW YORK — Fiat Chrysler is recalling about 300,000 minivans because their driver-side airbags can deploy inadvertently.

The problem has been linked to at least 13 minor injuries but no crashes.

The company said the wiring in the steering wheel can chafe against the trim, causing a short-circuit that can set off the airbag.

The affected minivans are the 2011 and 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan.

The recall includes 209,000 minivans in the United States and 88,000 in Canada.

As for all recalls, customers will not be charged for repairs.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s