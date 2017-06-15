Minersville vs South Side ‘AA’ softball

Posted 6:49 pm, June 15, 2017, by

Minersville capped a memorable season with a 4-1 win over South SIde for the 'AA' Softball Championship.  The Battlin' Miners also captured the 'AA' Basketball Championship three months ago in undefeated fashion.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s