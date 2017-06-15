Man Charged for Torching Bar Four Years Ago in Northumberland County

Posted 10:49 pm, June 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:47PM, June 15, 2017

SUNBURY --  Police in one community in Northumberland County have charged a man who they believe torched a bar more than four years ago.

According to the Daily-Item newspaper, Anthony Rocco Sanutti Jr. reportedly is facing a number of charges -- including arson.

Authorities in Sunbury believe Sanutti lit the fire at the Brass Key Tavern on Raegan Street back in January of 2013.

He turned himself into police on Thursday and is free on bail.

Sanutti is the son of Anthony Rocco Franklin -- who is locked up and facing trial for homicide in Columbia County.

