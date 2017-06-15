Hazleton Area vs Hempfield softball

Posted 6:54 pm, June 15, 2017

Hazleton Area hooked up with Hempfield in the 'AAAAAA' Softball State Championship game.  The Lady Cougars scratched out a run in the bottom of the 7th and had the winning run at the plate when the game ended with a ground out.  Hempfield 5-3.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

