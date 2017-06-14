The Tony Pero Memorial Golf Tournament was held at Elmhurst Country Club. The event raised money and awareness for Drug and Alcohol Treament Services. 120 golfers came out on a sun splashed day at Elmhurst.
Tony Pero golf at Elmhurst CC
