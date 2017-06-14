Teen Killed in Luzerne County Wreck Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTLER TOWNSHIP -- A 17 year old from Florida was killed in a crash involving a car full of teenagers in Luzerne County.

Butler Township police tell us Justin Pinzaru, 17, of Florida died in the crash along South Old Turnpike Road on Tuesday.

Pinzaru and a 17-year-old passenger from Hazleton, who suffered severe injuries, were both thrown from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Officers say a 16 year old from Drums was behind the wheel. He was not hurt. Another 16 year old, also from Drums, was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

State police are helping with the crash investigation in Luzerne County.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for a memorial fund for Pinzaru.