Teen Killed in Luzerne County Wreck Identified

Posted 9:03 pm, June 14, 2017, by

BUTLER TOWNSHIP -- A 17 year old from Florida was killed in a crash involving a car full of teenagers in Luzerne County.

Butler Township police tell us Justin Pinzaru, 17, of Florida died in the crash along South Old Turnpike Road on Tuesday.

Pinzaru and a 17-year-old passenger from Hazleton, who suffered severe injuries, were both thrown from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Officers say a 16 year old from Drums was behind the wheel. He was not hurt. Another 16 year old, also from Drums, was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

State police are helping with the crash investigation in Luzerne County.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for a memorial fund for Pinzaru.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s