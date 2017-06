Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- A man is locked up in Luzerne County, charged with corruption of minors among other charges.

Police say Alexander Walski Jr., 61, of Wilkes-Barre, performed sex acts on an underage boy beginning in 2016.

Investigators said Walski also provided the boy with drugs and alcohol, and he also had images of child porn on his cellphone.

Walski is locked up on $1 million cash bail.