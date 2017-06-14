× Flag Store in the Poconos Gets Patriotic on Flag Day

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — Outside The Flag Store near Brodheadsville, Bob Smith from Kresgeville was picking up a batch of American flags from the disposal box.

It’s a tradition for him every year on Flag Day.

“The American Legion in Pocono Pines has a flag ceremony every Flag Day and we in the Submarine Veterans, we meet there and we assist in collecting flags and have a joint ceremony,” said Bob Smith, Kresgeville.

Smith says the flags taken out of this drop box will be respectfully disposed of during the ceremony.

He says it’s important to pay tribute to the stars and stripes.

“It honors our flag which stands for everything we stand for. It’s a symbol, but a very sacred symbol to most of us,” said Smith.

Inside The Flag Store, plenty of patriotic flags adorn the walls.

“We have military, U.S., country flags, decorative flags, so many things,” said Suzie Catalano, The Flag Store administrative assistant.

Surprisingly, a lot of customers do come to The Flag Store on Flag Day, to buy an American Flag and the nice part, they are all made in the U.S.

“They are made by Annin Corporation, the oldest flag maker in the country. We really are an area premier dealer of their product. It’s superior in every way, shape, and form. Embroidered stars, 13 stripes, they really do take their time to do it,” said Catalano.

The Flag Store is a flag drop-off site. Anyone who wishes to drop off the flag can do so. It will later be properly disposed of.