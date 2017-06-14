× Flag Day Paddle held at Beltzville State Park

LEHIGHTON — Beltzville State Park held its first ever Flag Day paddle Wednesday.

Many people were out at the park to enjoy the weather, including a group of kayakers. They wanted to celebrate Flag Day by taking park in a paddle led by Beltzville State Park Environmental Education Specialist Cynthia Kurtek. During the four mile trip, the Kurtek spoke to the kayakers about the importance of the American flag and what it means to the country

During the four-mile trip, Kurtek spoke to the kayakers about the importance of the American flag and what it means to the country

“What that flag represents, and the men and women who support (it) and fight for what that flag represents is also important,” Kurtek said.

Kurtek is a Navy veteran. She wanted to host the paddle for other veterans in the area and their families.

Brothers Kerry and Larry Meixell took the ride. They are not veterans but said the paddle gave them a chance to explore the park by water and show their patriotism.

“You have to see the park,” Kerry Meixell of Klecknersville said. “It is just another part of nature. It is so close to us and if you don’t take advantage of it, shame on you. It is just beautiful. (Flag Day) is just another day to show you’re proud to be an American. How can you not?”