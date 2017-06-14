Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIFFLINBURG -- Hundreds came out for the annual Mifflinburg Safety Fair in Union County.

The safety fair is held every year at the community park as families get the chance to visit with local police, fire, and EMS crews.

Kids could even check out the inside police cruisers.

"It's a fantastic event to kick off summer in the park. We have a great community park and we love to use it for events like this. To see several hundred people out visiting with one another and enjoying themselves is a fantastic feeling for the community," said Mifflinburg Mayor Dave Cooney.

This is the eighth annual safety fair in Mifflinburg.