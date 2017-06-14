× Dog Park Debut: New Place For Pups To Play!

Make no bones about it, there’s a new place for pups to play in Lackawanna County. The Jason Corazzi Memorial Dog Park is gearing up for its grand opening this weekend in Archbald.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey checked out this new dog park Wednesday. The furry friendly park was created in honor of Jason Corazzi. The 27 year old from the Mid Valley area was killed in 2006 in a motorcycle crash. Jason’s family wanted to honor his memory and passion for animals which is why they worked with a group of volunteers to create the area in his memory.

Saturday’s event is pet & family friendly. It’ll feature live entertainment, face painting, and more!

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Grand Opening – Jason Corazzi Memorial Dog Park

WHEN: Saturday, June 17.

TIME: Noon – 6 p.m.

WHERE: Park is near “A.C. Field” in Archbald off Harrison Avenue.