Col. Duffy Statue Back on Display in Scranton

SCRANTON -- A popular statue in Lackawanna County has a new home after spending several years in storage.

On this Flag Day, one veteran is returning to a place where people in the community can continue to honor his legacy.

Lt. Col. Frank Duffy was the highest-ranking soldier from Lackawanna County killed in World War I and is memorialized by a statue

It was set up next to the Harrison Avenue Bridge but had to be moved when construction on a replacement bridge started.

The statue now has a new home at the Steamtown National Historic Site. The new home for this statue isn't too foreign for Lt. Col. Duffy. He worked for the local railroad company.

"He would have walked these yards and worked with the members of the railroad here, so we have that direct link with Steamtown National Historic Site," said Bill Fischer, chief of visitor services and resource management at Steamtown National Historic Site.

People at the rededication ceremony for the statue say it is critically important to those in the area.

"I was surprised when they moved it, but I'm glad they moved it and didn't knock it down when they were doing the bridge, but I hope it finds a permanent home. It belongs," said Mary Ann Hogan of Dunmore.

Because of all the wear and tear the statue endured when it stood near the Harrison Avenue Bridge, it can't actually return to its former site when the time is right. That's why VFW Post 3451 is working to raise money to put a new one in its place.

"It's very special to our heart and everything because we've been taking care of it since 1940," said Charles "Fuzzy" Gunnin with VFW Post 3451.

A new bronze statue is expected to cost around $75,000 to $100,000.

If you would like to donate for a new statue, you can donate by clicking here.

OR

Send a donation to:

Rabiega-Gorgol Post 3451

Saving Col. Duffy Doughboy Statue WWI

People's Security Bank & Trust

526 Cedar Ave.

Scranton, PA 18505