× Burglar Caught on Camera Swiping Pool Heater

ARCHBALD — A bizarre burglary has stalled construction work at a new golf course in Lackawanna County. A burglar swiped the club’s new pool heaters but he was caught on camera.

It’s been a perfect pool week, but the new pools at the Club at the Highlands golf course in Archbald are still off limits because the club can’t seem to keep its pool heaters.

Police say three heaters have been stolen along with a filter over the past two weeks.

“We’re trying to get it done and completed and stuff. Everybody loves the place and wants to get here, wants to use the pools and stuff, and then everything like this is a setback to it,” said owner Ken Powell.

Powell says the place has been open for a little more than a week. The security system caught the second of two burglaries in the past two weeks.

You can see a man drive up and then slowly remove a heater just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. He’s wearing shorts, a t-shirt, and a ball cap and he’s seen driving a silver SUV.

The security cameras at the place are brand new so, after the first theft a few weeks ago, the staff at the Club at the Highlands came up with their own security system.

“There was some makeshift security here with a board, with a couple nails in it. It looks like the individual from last night will have some holes in his tires,” said Archbald Police Chief Tim Trently

The chief says officers are looking for the SUV with a flat and any pool heaters for sale.

“What are they going to do with these pool heaters? Whether it’s for personal use or to sell it outright, but somehow, we’re looking for somebody with flat tires, pool heaters for sale, and possibly a pool pump,” said Chief Trently.

The Club at the Highlands is at a loss of about $10,000.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Archbald police.