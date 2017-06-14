Annual Flag Day Ceremony in Scranton

Posted 11:09 pm, June 14, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- In observance of Flag Day, the 9-11 Memorial Committee of Lackawanna County held a ceremony in Scranton.

People gathered at Courthouse Square in the city's downtown Wednesday where a parade of historic flags was narrated by students and an Army veteran spoke about the importance of this day.

For some veterans in attendance, ceremonies like these are what keep the memories of what helped shape our country alive.

The 9-11 Memorial Committee holds this ceremony every year to honor Flag Day.

