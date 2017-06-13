Watch: Blakely Police Rescue Ducklings Trapped in Storm Drain

BLAKELY — Some officers came to the rescue after a flock of ducklings got stuck in a storm drain in Lackawanna County.

Video of the adorable rescue was posted to the Blakely Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, Blakely Police Chief Guy Salerno and Sergeant James Cotillo rescued a group of 11 ducklings trapped in a storm drain.

At one point, you can see one of the cute little critters jump back into the storm drain, apparently not wanting to leave a sibling behind.

The ducklings were then released into the Lackawanna River with some assistance from the Blakely Department of Public Works.

Blakely police note that mom and her babies are doing fine and credit a passing pedestrian with alerting Blakely PD to the stranded ducklings.

