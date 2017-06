× Two Water Main Breaks in Scranton’s Hill Section

SCRANTON — Crews are working to fix two water main breaks in Scranton’s hill section.

The two six-inch breaks are on East Gibson Street, between Quincy Avenue and Clay Avenue, and on Myrtle Street, between Clay Avenue and North Webster Avenue.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, around 20 people will be affected by each break.

A tanker will be located in the 800 block of Clay Avenue.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.